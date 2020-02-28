CF singer receives barbershop chorus award
CF singer receives barbershop chorus award

Craig Patterson

CEDAR FALLS -- Craig Patterson was presented the 2019 Barbershopper of the Year during a recent dinner for the Proud Image Chorus. Patterson has been member of the chorus for seven years and has been a board member, show chairman and ticket and booster chairman.

The chorus also announced its board members for 2020. They are Jons Olsson, president; Tony Dehl, membership vice president; Steve Klawonn, music vice president; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; Dennis Craun Jr., communication vice president; and at-large board members Dave Hamblin, Don Lubbert, Mark Lyman, Alan Ferden and Denny Craun Sr.

