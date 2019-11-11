CEDAR FALLS --- Although it took just a few short days to flip the bedroom from blah to beautiful, Cole Weliver’s joy at the makeover can’t be measured in days, hours or minutes. It was the gift of a lifetime, she said, and when she opened the bedroom door Nov. 3 and stepped inside the spa-like space, her immediate reaction was amazement.
“Really, I was in awe. The transformation was beyond my expectations and so beautiful. It feels great to crawl into bed at night and be able to rest in such a beautiful bedroom.”
Weliver, the mother of five, including four-year-old twins Shar and Sam, is battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed with late-stage cancer in July and completed her last chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday.
The bedroom makeover was a gift from My Happy Haven. The nonprofit organization does bedroom makeovers for women facing cancer and the side effects that treatments can bring. For women like Weliver, their bedroom becomes a personal retreat where they can close the door for a moment on deep worries and concerns.
“Now I have a sanctuary where I can go to heal. It’s tranquil, and I can take a breath and feel calm. Cancer is on your mind constantly, and it’s nice to forget about it for a few minutes,” Weliver said.
Healing begins with the soul, said Shannon Huey, director of the My Happy Haven affiliate in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming, relaxing bedroom for a woman as she goes through cancer treatment. It’s important to have a place that is comfortable and pretty. There’s more to healing than the medical treatment,” she explained.
Huey, a radiology nurse, sees cancer patients nearly on a daily basis. She got involved with the Mason City MHH several years ago, first as a volunteer decorator and later a board member. When she moved from Clear Lake to Hudson last fall, Huey decided to organize an affiliate to provide a resource to women undergoing cancer treatment.
“This is a floor-to-ceiling makeover – painting, carpet or flooring, a rug, a new mattress, bedding, curtains, dresser, bedside table, a TV, whatever it is they want done. We meet with the recipient to talk about what she wants, the colors she likes and style of décor. Then we ask her to pick out some pins on Pinterest so we can get a good visual idea of what she likes.
“We ask them to empty out the room before we arrive. We shop, get the materials together and spend a weekend doing the makeover,” Huey explained.
Sunday’s big reveal at Cole and Brock Weliver’s Cedar Falls home was the My Happy Haven’s first bedroom makeover. She was nominated by her friend Amanda Shumaker, owner of Bumblebee Photography. Designer was Alysa Higgins.
MHH depends on sponsors, donations, material contributions and volunteers to pull off the bedroom project. “We set a goal of $2,700 for the remake, and with donations and discounts, we were able to meet that goal. As we got the word out about the mission of My Happy Haven, the support has been wonderful,” Huey said.
MHH also arranges for a donated hotel room so the recipient and family can stay away until the Sunday afternoon reveal.
Nominations are accepted and evaluated by the MHH board of directors. Women of any age or suffering any type of cancer can be nominated for the makeover, as long as she is 18 or older, has a documented cancer diagnosis and is undergoing treatment at the time of the makeover. The bedroom must be done within one year of being diagnosed as “in remission.”
Other requirements include owning their own home or having written permission for the redecorating from their landlord, and the recipient must live in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, which includes Waverly and Hudson.
Huey described MHH as “helping beyond the every day. We are paying it forward.”
Weliver added, “Thank you doesn’t even come close to expressing our gratitude with how happy we are for this gift.”
