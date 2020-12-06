Carpentry skills are not enough to save relationship

But now I’m an adult with no excuses for failing to start something I’ve always wanted to do. I usually start, and then drift off after a few days.

Any advice for aspiring journal keepers?

I can’t help but wonder if part of my lack of motivation is the fear that someone would read them and judge them to be what is perfectly OK for them to be: Nothing too exciting.

— M

Dear M: I have journals going back to when I received my first one for Christmas, when I was eight years old.

However, I am not and have never been a daily writer. I only write when I feel compelled to. Weeks can go by! But I keep a blank book handy (no dates on the pages – too much pressure!).

If you want to start a new habit, one way is by “habit stacking.”

Basically, you “stack” a new habit on top of an old habit. For instance, after your morning coffee, you try to write a few sentences. Don’t pressure yourself to create beautiful sentences made of spun gold, just freestyle it.

Writing is basically a muscle – the more you use it, the stronger and more skilled you become.