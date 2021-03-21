Canine-centered wedding might go to the dogs

Klam says, “Find a friend or relative with a small, low-key dog (not a puppy, they’re too hyper) and arrange to go and visit a few times. Take it super slow. I’ve had kids who are afraid come to meet my dogs and they are really anxious at first, but then, when the dogs are calm and aren’t jumpy, they feel a little braver and sometimes may even pet them. When kids get through it, they feel so proud of themselves that they frequently want to go further.”

I agree with this advice to acquaint yourselves in advance with dogs you know are good with kids. The more successful encounters you all have with dogs, the easier this will be, but you should also coach your children to NEVER touch a dog without the owner’s permission.

If the child is not able to handle it at this point, she/he should be excused from the wedding party; realistically, you have no way of knowing how all of these canine guests will interact at this event.

(November 2011)

Dear Amy: My son lives two houses away from us. He has two big dogs that are in our front yard all the time.