Cancer patient has a mask mandate

That’s your doctor’s job, and I realize it’s not the question you’re asking.

One aspect of experiencing this pandemic together is that we have all become much more used to mask-wearing and seeing others wear masks.

In many countries, mask wearing in public is extremely common, as a result of the SARS epidemic that swept through Asia in the early 2000’s. Masks also offer some protection from air pollution.

In parts of Asia, it is now considered most polite to wear a mask, especially when sick, as a way to protect others (as well as the mask-wearer).

I assume that we in the West will adopt this practice, to some extent.

The next time I get a cold or the flu, I will definitely wear a mask.

As we exit the worst of the pandemic, another individual’s choice to wear a mask and safely distance really isn’t anyone’s business.

You have cancer. Your illness and survival is not an excuse to wear a mask – it is a reason to wear a mask.

If people ask you: Dude, what’s with the mask? You can tell them the reason.

I disagree with your assumption that people don’t get it or don’t want to hear it.