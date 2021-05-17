Can You Say Brain Freeze? Check Out These 10 Top Selling Summer Beverage Makers

Cold brewed coffee and tea is more than just a fad; these drinks are a pleasant alternative to traditional summertime refreshments. Customize your coffee or tea by adding different flavorings, frothed milk, or even some creamy liqueur.

9. Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Looking like a large glass mason jar, the nostalgic cold brew coffee maker fits right in with the summertime decor. Place the freshly brewed cold coffee maker next to the lemonade and slushie machine so everyone in the family has a beverage to enjoy.

10. Personal Shakes And Smoothies Blender

Blend and go with this personal shakes and smoothies blender. Mix your fruits and liquids with the jar in the base, then pop it out for a convenient travel mug. Along with nutritious health drinks, the personal blender can also make salad dressings, salsas, and marinades.

Whether you're into cold brewed coffee or fruity smoothies, one of these ten top selling summer beverage makers are sure to quench your thirst!

We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0