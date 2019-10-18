Forget traditional June and December weddings.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 will be the most popular wedding day of the year. Nearly 34,000 US couples will say "I do" Oct. 19, according to the Knot and WeddingWire. Approximately 33,874 couples are registered at both sites and say their wedding date is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Fall weddings continue to grow in popularity. Today's couples love the rich colors, the seasonal foods, the warm and cozy settings and the atmosphere that an autumn afternoon or evening can bring to a wedding.
“On Oct. 19, we expect to see couples incorporating bold, vibrant and festive colors into their décor coupled with hearty comfort food dishes; seasonal cocktails like spiked warm apple cider; and lots of texture like pampas grass, greenery and velvet,” said Jeffra Trumpower, senior creative director at WeddingWire.
On Saturday, 4.3 million guests will attend a wedding with 1.7 million of those guests traveling out of town to do so, according to WeddingWire.
On average, each wedding guest spends $430 attending a wedding, including a wedding gift for the to-be-weds. However, this price fluctuates significantly depending on whether travel is involved. For those staying local, the average cost comes down to $180, whereas guests who fly out of town are looking at an average of $1,440 due to air travel and accommodations like hotels or property rentals.
On this day, more than 474,000 wedding professionals — including florists, caterers, photographers, musicians and more — will work to bring couples’ wedding visions to life. With to-be-weds looking to infuse their personalities, interests and passions into their wedding day, this is no small feat.
Wedding pros will help 8,129 couples serve a tasty late-night snack and 7,452 couples incorporate local décor or cuisine elements from where they met or grew up. Additionally, as couples put their own twists on traditions, 11,517 wedding parties will be mixed gender; 14,905 couples will write and recite their own vows; and 5,759 will incorporate cultural or religious traditions into their wedding ceremonies.
The average registry cost for couples getting married on October 19 is $3,210.
