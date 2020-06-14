Camp in a box: Kids can take home summer fun in a kit from Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – Summer camp has been packed into boxes at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
But the boxes won’t go into a storage closet. Instead the summer-camps-in-boxes are going home with kids ages 5 to 12 so they can create their own fun.
“We had so many kids and parents disappointed that we weren’t having summer camp. Kids really love it. We’ll miss not having kids in the building, but we wanted to keep that arts engagement going,” said Executive Director Heather Skeens.
Themed summer camp kits seemed like the perfect solution. “These kits are a way for us to use our resources and keep kids involved. Parents are happy because it gives kids something fun to do,” Skeens said.
There are four different themes and five days worth of activities (one for each day), said Education Coordinator Angie Hickok. Hickok and Ana Verastegui, education assistant, put together the activities and filled the boxes. Kits can be picked up on Thursdays before the week of each camp, outside the Hearst Center’s front entrance.
Each kit is $48 and maximum registrants for each themed camp is 20 children.
On Monday, kids who signed up for photography will unpack a kit that includes a camera obscura, also known as a pinhole image, and directions on how to use the optical device, a stack of paper for making cyanotypes (sun prints) and clay for designing and building a ceramic photo frame. Kids also can participate in in a photo scavenger hunt using a pre-digital disposable camera from the kit. Camera obscura prints and ceramic frames can de dropped off at the Hearst where they will be developed/fired, and then returned to campers.
“The Art of Science” kit will be offered for campers from July 13 to 17. Campers will be encouraged to observe and research finds from their own backyard and create projects based on physics, biology and chemistry using materials from the kit. Included is an owl pellet – a sanitized pellet composed of bones, fur, teeth, feathers, etc, from food an owl’s stomach cannot digest that the owl spits up in the form of a pellet, and molding clay for creating a critter. Other projects use dry erase markers, a container and food coloring. A local biologist will visit virtually with campers on July 17.
From Aug 3-7, the summer camp will feature “Be Our Guest: Design and Host a Ball for Your Family,” including fabric for making costumes, as well as items and directions for creating invitations, a menu and musical creation. Campers can choose to meet online Aug. 7 with fellow designers to show off their parties.
Kids will have all the ingredients for making homemade slime, papier-mache, paint balloons and papermaking included in the “Get Messy: We’ll Provide the Mess” kit from Aug. 17-21.
To register, call the Hearst at 273-8641 or online at www.thehearst.org. Registration must be in advance. Maximum registrants is 20 per camp.
“Most of these were activities we planned to do for the summer camps, so when the camps were canceled, we had to figure out how to kit all the ingredients in kits. I think kids will really have fun,” said Hickok.
Skeens said the Octagon Center for the Arts in Ames has created its own summer camp kits, as well, and discussions are under way to possibly exchange kits for additional camp projects.
