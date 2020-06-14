Camp in a box: Kids can take home summer fun in a kit from Hearst Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Summer camp has been packed into boxes at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

But the boxes won’t go into a storage closet. Instead the summer-camps-in-boxes are going home with kids ages 5 to 12 so they can create their own fun.

“We had so many kids and parents disappointed that we weren’t having summer camp. Kids really love it. We’ll miss not having kids in the building, but we wanted to keep that arts engagement going,” said Executive Director Heather Skeens.

Themed summer camp kits seemed like the perfect solution. “These kits are a way for us to use our resources and keep kids involved. Parents are happy because it gives kids something fun to do,” Skeens said.

There are four different themes and five days worth of activities (one for each day), said Education Coordinator Angie Hickok. Hickok and Ana Verastegui, education assistant, put together the activities and filled the boxes. Kits can be picked up on Thursdays before the week of each camp, outside the Hearst Center’s front entrance.

Each kit is $48 and maximum registrants for each themed camp is 20 children.