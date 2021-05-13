Calcium supplement Algaecal can increase bone density

Although melatonin tends to be a benign supplement, it's efficacy as a sleep aid can vary depending on the dose and the individual. So do side effects, which can include the fuzziness and light-headedness you describe. People have also reported daytime sleepiness, short-term feelings of depression and gastric issues. We've had a number of letters about poor sleep (no surprise, considering the year we've all just had), so we'll address nonpharmacologic approaches to insomnia in an upcoming column.

A reader had a question in response to a column about bronchiectasis, which is when inflammation and infection cause the bronchial tubes of the lungs to become thickened. "My wife was diagnosed with bronchiectasis in 2007 and had three or four flareups per year that were treated in various ways," he wrote. "Since being treated with a new medication, she's had almost no mucus and only one minor flareup in six years. Can bronchiectasis go into remission?"

Yes, the good news is that bronchiectasis can go into remission, which is when the signs and symptoms of a disease are reduced or disappear. However, remission is not a cure. Your wife's bronchiectasis is under control due to her medications and treatment protocols, so it's important for her to continue to adhere to them.

Thank you, as always, for your questions and kind comments. We love hearing from you. We continue to get a lot of vaccine questions and will devote a column to them soon.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0