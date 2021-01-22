Brother writes unsettling funeral home dispatches

Dear Grieving: First off, making fun of the important and sacred work of preparing a body for burial (“they don’t complain”) is extremely unprofessional and insensitive.

Every single body passing through this funeral home was a loved one, friend or family member of someone who has paid the funeral home for this important service. The deceased and their family members should be respected, both in the moment of preparing for burial, and afterward.

Your twin brother desperately requires sensitivity training.

When your husband advises you to “stay out of it,” what is he saying? These emails are addressed to you and so I’d say that you are already in it.

These notifications upset you, and so you have the right (and responsibility) to tell your brother the truth about how they affect you.