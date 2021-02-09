Bronchiectasis usually result of damage to airways

D ear Doctor: I am 72 years old and have bronchiectasis, which I understand is a form of COPD. Can you give me some more information about it? I’ve never been in a smoking environment, but I was raised in a home that used coal and wood for heat.

Dear Reader: Although bronchiectasis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, are related, they are actually two separate conditions. COPD is an umbrella term for a number of airway diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, which obstruct air flow in the lungs and leave the person short of breath. Bronchiectasis causes similar problems, but it is considered a distinct diagnosis of its own.

As the name suggests, bronchiectasis is a disease of the bronchial tubes, or bronchi. These are the main airways into the lungs. When you inhale, the breath moves through the larynx and descends through the trachea, or windpipe. At that point, the airway divides into a pair of bronchi, which are sturdy but flexible mucus-lined tubes made up of cartilage and smooth muscle. These bronchial tubes direct the inhaled breath to the left and right lungs. Each bronchial tube continues to divide and subdivide into ever-smaller structures, the whole of which is referred to as the bronchial tree. As the bronchi become smaller, the proportion of smooth muscle increases and cartilage decreases. This makes them more flexible but less sturdy. The bronchial tree culminates in a variety of tiny tubes, or tubules, and saclike structures, which handle the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.