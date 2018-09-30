Bridge Pargulski “was the gal who had a mammogram every year without fail.”
Yet, in February 2012, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer that had spread to seven lymph nodes.
“My chance of survival had just plummeted,” she said.
Seeking treatment and answers, the Johnston woman stumbled upon a TED Talk by Dr. Deborah Rhodes of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Rhodes’ talk was on how dense breast tissue can mask cancer on mammograms. Pargulski made an appointment with Rhodes, who explained that Pargulski had dense breasts and, “judging by the size of the tumors, the cancer had likely been there for five years. I could not believe it had taken getting in to an oncologist’s office for someone to tell me that,” Pargulski said.
On her way out the door from Rhodes’ office that day in 2012, the doctor noted legislation in several states that requires health care providers to notify women of their breast density score on mammogram reports.
“The light went on and I knew what I was going to do,” Pargulski said. “I was going to go back to Iowa and try to get this done.”
It took an army, an Iowa Army of Pink, in fact, to get it done. Pargulski, who’s now cancer-free, founded the Army of Pink advocacy organization that took the issue to the Iowa legislature. Iowa’s Breast Density Inform law was signed in 2017, requiring information on a patient’s breast density to be included in mammogram result letters.
Every woman getting a mammogram will be informed of her density category:
A. Fatty
B. Scattered fibroglandular density
C. Heterogeneously dense
D. Extremely dense
Every woman categorized as C or D will receive additional information noting that having dense breast tissue puts one at an increased risk for breast cancer, and that dense breast tissue masks cancer on a mammogram making it difficult to detect.
“Early detection is so critical. Why not know your score?” said Diane Dodds of Marion, who’s breast cancer was undetected by mammogram because of dense breast tissue. She was diagnosed in 2012, and became part of the Pink Army campaign, writing letters to state legislators.
“I was so angry when I heard my risk was so much higher and Iowa did not have a law,” she said.
