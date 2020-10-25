Breast cancer survivor's 'modest' tattoo recalls tough time in her life

WATERLOO – After Elizabeth Drelich went in for her well-care mammogram in March 2016, she was left with a breast cancer diagnosis. She underwent a double mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy.
“I started to get my life back,” said Drelich, a mental health practitioner at MercyOne. As she regained her health, “my daughter asked me to consider getting a tattoo with her.” She was intrigued by the idea, and told her daughter, Nicole Sells of Charlotte, N.C., that she wanted a tattoo that spoke to the spirit of her journey with breast cancer.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be doing a mother-daughter outing to a tattoo parlor,” Drelich said, laughing. They took their own design to Eternal Ink Tattoos in Waterloo.
Her design features a small arrow with the word “persist” and a tiny pink ribbon. She had it placed over her chemotherapy port scar. For her it is a badge of courage. “Mine is pretty modest when it comes to tattoos, but it’s a memory of such a tough time in my life.”
Her daughter had an identical design tattooed on her forearm.
Post-surgical paramedical tattoos and three-dimensional tattoos that use pigments to create the appearance of a nipple and areola after reconstructive surgery are fairly commonplace. These can be done several months after reconstruction.
Full-fledged, decorative mastectomy tattoos by tattoo artists began trending several years ago as some breast cancer survivors chose to go big and use their scars as canvases for creating beautiful tattoo art – swirling designs, flowers and other motifs. It gives them a reason to look in the mirror and smile, rather than mourn.
Choosing a design – and where to place it – is “such an individual decision. It was reassuring to be able to do what we want, have the design we wanted and duplicating it on both of us,” Drelich said.
She was initially nervous about getting a tattoo, “but when you’ve been through a double mastectomy and chemo treatments, it didn’t seem so bad. You can feel it – the tattooing – like tiny bee stings. It took 15 or 20 minutes for the artist to tattoo each design. I think it was well worth it,” Herlich said.
Inking over a mastectomy scar can help a woman reclaim her body, provide self-confidence, a sense of identity and empowerment. The Journal of the American Medical Association published an article on Feb. 21, 2017 featuring tattoo artist David Allen, who specializes in post-mastectomy tattoos. He said women choose to get a tattoo because it “replaces their sense of rupture and damage with an act of creation.”
Drelich became involved in the Beyond Pink TEAM. “I was fairly new to Iowa and didn’t feel like I had a lot of support – family was far away,” she said, in North Carolina. She was embraced by the group – “just nice Iowans reaching out to each other, supporting each other.”
She also became involved with Ignite the Cancer Conversation. “I want to move forward to help others and reach out to women in the Cedar Valley like they did for me,” she added.
