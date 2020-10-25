Breast cancer survivor's 'modest' tattoo recalls tough time in her life

Full-fledged, decorative mastectomy tattoos by tattoo artists began trending several years ago as some breast cancer survivors chose to go big and use their scars as canvases for creating beautiful tattoo art – swirling designs, flowers and other motifs. It gives them a reason to look in the mirror and smile, rather than mourn.

Choosing a design – and where to place it – is “such an individual decision. It was reassuring to be able to do what we want, have the design we wanted and duplicating it on both of us,” Drelich said.

She was initially nervous about getting a tattoo, “but when you’ve been through a double mastectomy and chemo treatments, it didn’t seem so bad. You can feel it – the tattooing – like tiny bee stings. It took 15 or 20 minutes for the artist to tattoo each design. I think it was well worth it,” Herlich said.

Inking over a mastectomy scar can help a woman reclaim her body, provide self-confidence, a sense of identity and empowerment. The Journal of the American Medical Association published an article on Feb. 21, 2017 featuring tattoo artist David Allen, who specializes in post-mastectomy tattoos. He said women choose to get a tattoo because it “replaces their sense of rupture and damage with an act of creation.”