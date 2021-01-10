Break-up encounters should be negotiations

Dear Struggling: Like the old song says, “breaking up is hard to do,” even when you know in your bones that it is the right thing to do.

Immediately post-breakup, your thoughts are still anchored to your ex, because being with him for nine years has conditioned you to automatically consider his thoughts and feelings before your own. That’s why your relationship was so imbalanced, and why he has disrespected you. Your unspoken pact was that he mattered more than you do.

That impulse on your part is why it is important for you to learn to differentiate between his needs, and your own.

You should now work hard to stop “handling” him at all.

If you are splitting up your household, think of these encounters as negotiations, not emotional relationship encounters.

When your encounters and negotiations veer into name-calling or emotional manipulation, you should steer it back to the bloodless practicality of who gets the bookshelf.

In terms of the future: when you know better, you do better. And now you know better.