Blooming beautiful

Flowers are blooming in lighting fixtures, wallpapers, bedding and wall art. Along with floral design in furnishings, there’s also renewed interest in actual flowers: floral arranging and floral-inspired table settings.
“Flowers have always made people feel happy. They can be feminine but they can also be used in a maximalist style,’’ says Christin Geall, author of the new “Cultivated: The Elements of Floral Style” (Princeton Architectural Press). “As we move away from beige interiors, flowers are a great way to liven things up.”
Floral patterns bring a touch of nature and an organic element into a room, and bold, large-scale floral murals are especially popular
At Hudson Valley Lighting, spring offerings include a chandelier with a bouquet of crystal flowers at its center, a wall fixture with a series of lights surrounded by delicate petal shapes, and a variety of ceiling lamps and sconces reminiscent of leaves, buds and blossoming flowers.
“Florals are about nature, but they’re also about culture, and bringing plants and plant imagery into the domestic sphere,” Geall says.
In her book, she offers practical advice on flower arranging, as well as floral style.
“Somewhere along the line, floral design got divorced from the idea of home gardening,’’ says Geall. “My focus is on the basics. And understanding the principles will help you adapt to what’s around you.” Foraged branches, twigs, invasive species, and even fruits and vegetables can be made into stunning arrangements, she says. Some of the arrangements featured in her book include tiny yellow tomatoes mixed with flowers. Grapes and berries are also fair game.
In their new “Gathering: Setting the Natural Table” (Rizzoli International Publications), authors Kristen Caissie and Jessica Hundley explore ways to marry flowers and handmade objects into table designs. Photographed by Gemma and Andrew Ingalls, the table settings include ceramics with floral patterns, colors and designs inspired by nature, and natural-looking floral arrangements.
Source: Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!