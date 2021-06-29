Biggest risk for peripheral arterial disease is smoking

Dear Doctor: I walk about two miles to my job when the weather is good. Lately, I get cramps in my left calf and right thigh, but they go away if I rest. We’ve got a wellness program at work, and the nurse says it sounds like peripheral artery disease. What is that? Can it be cured?

Dear Reader: Peripheral arterial disease, or PAD, occurs when a narrowing of the arteries impedes the flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to the limbs. It’s a common circulatory problem that affects more than 8 million people over the age of 40 in the United States. Although PAD can arise in the arms, it’s seen most often in the legs.

The arterial narrowing is the result of an accumulation of plaque within the artery walls. Plaque is a fatty, sticky substance made up of cholesterol, calcium, cellular waste products and the byproducts of inflammation. It hardens over time, and the buildup narrows the arteries. This is a condition known as atherosclerosis, and it is the most common cause of PAD.