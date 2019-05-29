More is definitely more with the maximalist movement, especially on walls.
No more fussy, chintzy wallcoverings. Today’s patterns are big, bold and edgy.
Oversized tropical leaves, floral prints in a neon palette, geometric shapes, world maps.
Bold walls make a huge impact and should be the starting point for a room design. One or two statement walls is enough. Think about using these big patterns on screens or room dividers, on door panels and in other unexpected ways.
They’re meant to be striking, unexpected and fun!
