Some of the characters below made us scream. Some of them made us laugh. All of them made us wonder whether it’s actually more fun for actors to play the bad guys.
Josh Brolin as Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”
The jury is still out as to whether Thanos is a certified daddy, but we can all be sure of how terrifying this purple warlord is. He excels at accumulating shiny stones that contain ridiculous amounts of power. If Captain America and his powerful beard (RIP) cannot stop you, we’re not sure anyone can.
Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther”
King T’Challa chooses to uphold Wakanda’s isolationist policies to keep its citizens safe, but his American cousin Erik Killmonger, who aims to liberate black people worldwide, sees this as selfish on the part of such an advanced nation.
Ann Dowd as Joan in “Hereditary”
The veteran actress, who won an Emmy last year for playing the wicked Aunt Lydia in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” went from being sweet and grandmotherly to being believably possessed by a devilish spirit over the course of “Hereditary.”
Henry Cavill as August Walker in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”
The big and actually surprising reveal of “Fallout” is that CIA agent August Walker is actually John Lark, a man who aims to kill off a large portion of the world’s population. Cavill’s excellent deadpan makes his villainy all the more unsettling, proof that it does the actor well to step away from playing a caped superhero every so often.
Hugh Grant as Phoenix Buchanan in “Paddington 2”
Some of the best villains are those who surprise you, and “Paddington 2” features Hugh Grant, of all people, skulking around in a nun’s costume while plotting against an innocent Peruvian bear. He also leads a song-and-dance number that takes place in a pastel-colored prison. Need we say more?
Daniel Kaluuya as Jatemme Manning in “Widows”
If you saw “Widows” in theaters, there’s a good chance Daniel Kaluuya’s character haunted your dreams that night. Jatemme is ruthless, willing to do whatever it takes to keep Chicago mobsters loyal to his crime boss brother, Jamal, who is running for city council.
