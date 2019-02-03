Painting a portrait is more than simply capturing a person’s likeness.
“For an artist, it’s more than painting someone’s facial features or expression. The essence of portraiture is delving beneath the surface, to convey personality or a mood, to understand who you are depicting because that informs how the composition looks,” says Darrell Taylor, director of UNI’s Gallery of Art.
“Being Seen: Portraits in Place and Person” is an exhibition featuring 13 residents of Country View, a Waterloo nursing home now on exhibit at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art. The show is on display until Feb. 18.
The portraits were a project for UNI students organized by Alexandra Dooley for her painting class. “I wanted my students to meet a group of people they would not normally meet, who are not usually represented in portraiture. I wanted them to have a real-life experience,” Dooley explains.
UNI’s Service Learning Institute and Lauren Finke, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, helped Dooley arrange the match with Country View. Dooley pitched her idea to Ellen Whitehead, Country View’s director of recreation.
“I loved the idea that students would spend time with the residents,” Whitehead says, and gain insight into their lives. “It went far beyond what I expected – the students’ involvement with residents and the residents’ willingness to share with the students. They made new friends. We’re blown away by how it turned out.”
Although more residents volunteered to sit for portraits than there were painting students, Dooley says, the initial “getting to know you” visit to Country View resulted in 13 pairings. On the second visit, students talked one-on-one with their subjects and made sketches. Residents gave students a tour of their home on a third visit, including their bedroom and favorite places to sit and read or relax.
In addition, residents were able to tour the UNI studio at UNI where they saw their portraits in progress. Twelve portraits are painted in oils, while the 13 is mixed media.
“What impresses me is that each portrait is so different – everyone has a different story. If you look from portrait to portrait, it’s like entering a different world each time,” Taylor says.
Residents were thrilled with the finished portraits, especially seeing them displayed in the gallery at a recent opening reception. “Early on, one resident wasn’t happy with how she looked in her portrait; we all have certain perceptions of how we look or see ourselves. But the day she saw it hanging in the gallery, she was excited. She loved the color and was thrilled the artist included the butterflies the artist they’d talked about in her room,” Whitehead explains.
One family has already made arrangements to purchase their loved one’s portrait.
