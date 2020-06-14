Beautiful, accessible bath

Multigenerational households are becoming increasingly commonplace. The Pew Research Center reported in 2016 that 64 million Americans live in multigenerational homes. In 2011, the U.S. Census reported that 4.3 out of 76 million households were composed of at least three generations.
Retired Iowa farmers typically are encouraged to sell their farms and move into town. This family chose a different route: Building an addition meant “Oma” and “Opa” could safely age in place and remain in the home they love; and their daughter, her husband and their children would have the living space, accessibility and modifications required to care for their special-needs daughter.
Magee Construction built the addition, seamlessly integrating the new structure with the home. The entire project was about 1 ½ years in planning with Project Manager Deb Waterman. The first phase of the project included a sunroom, master bedroom suite and a vertical lift to the new lower level. Phase 2 was remodeling two bedrooms and an accessible bathroom.
“This was a unique project that required detailed planning for everyone’s needs,” says Waterman, an expert in universal design.
Building in accessibility and planning a future level of independence for their special-needs child was of paramount importance, says her mother.
What is unseen, Waterman points out, is the structural work necessary that went into making the addition safe and accessible from extra-wide hallways and slow-close pocket doors to the wall-mounted special-needs changing table and bidet in the large bathroom.
The result is a beautiful and functional bathroom.
Corian covers the floors, walls and deep zero-clearance shower in an organic, striking blue that resembles breaking waves.
Temperature controls are separate from water controls in the shower, and lighting can be changed to create a peaceful ambiance at night.
Space was measured down to the inch for the correct amount of room needed between the changing table and cabinets. The cabinet doors lift up for easy access.
Universal, or accessible, design keeps in mind both current and future needs. For example, hallways should be at least 36 inches wide and doorways at least 32 inches wide. Door handles are levers, not knobs. Grab bars, slip-resistant flooring, anti-scald and water-pressure controls are other important elements.
