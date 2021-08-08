Beach house vacay could take toll on transplant recipient

What’s our role here (if any)? We’d like to contact Lou to let him know how his decision affects not just him, but also Tom, Tracy, and potentially her nursing home residents, as well as his granddaughter, who is too young to be vaccinated. His decision could literally kill our son.

While it would be therapeutic for us to share our concerns, it’s unlikely to change his mind.

But saying nothing and giving him a pass doesn’t seem like the right thing, either.

What do you think?

– Mad Mother

Dear Mother: It seems obvious that the two most medically vulnerable people in this beach house setup are your son and his father-in-law.

Yes, it seems at this point that you have little to lose in urging “Lou” to choose vaccination. No doubt, you would regret not speaking out if the elder man contracted the disease.

However, given your son’s extreme situation, his choice to attend this house party also deserves your careful examination (and comment).