WATERLOO – No one is likely to describe Johann Sebastian Bach as a “jolly old elf,” but the composer kept Christmas in his way by writing some of the world’s most beloved holiday music.
Jason Weinberger and the wcfsymphony will celebrate the season with a pair of concert filled with the fabled Baroque composer’s best, including the joyous “Christmas Oratorio.”
Performances are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Brown Derby Ballroom.
Bach lived in Leipzig, Germany, during the most productive years of his life, a city known for its festive Christmas celebrations, Weinberger says. “We think of Bach as a master of keyboard music, but in his lifetime he primarily composed church music. It is how he made his living, and when you look at a big occasion like Christmas on the liturgical calendar, he composed a large outpouring of music.”
The program features pieces from each of the venues where Bach performed during this period, including vocal selections from Bach’s holiday cantata and instrumental music for chamber orchestra. Soprano Jennifer Larson and tenor Brian Pfaltzgraff, both music faculty members at Wartburg College in Waverly, will join the orchestra on selections from Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” and “Cantatas for Advent Christmas and New Years.”
Weinberger will conduct from the keyboard on the Harpsichord Concerto No. 4 in A Major, and the symphony will perform Overture No. 4 in D Major.
Bach’s music is opulent and sophisticated, Weinberger says, and has the unique ability to “to bridge the gap between the spiritual and humanistic, everyday life. That makes Bach’s music very comforting and interesting to experience during the holidays.”
Performing at the Brown Derby gives both musicians and audience a more intimate experience with the music. A modern or standard-sized orchestra didn’t exist for Baroque composers. Instead they wrote music for a variety of ensembles, large and small, particularly emphasizing strings and interesting combinations of woodwinds such as flutes, oboes and bassoons.
“The Brown Derby Ballroom is a really special place to perform. In the modern era, we think a concert space should be large, but Baroque music was written to be performed in small rooms. It connects us to a different time,” he explains.
Larson is in demand as a concert soloist. USA Today has described her voice as “golden,” and she has performed with many of the nation’s finest orchestras and chamber ensembles, including the Milwaukee and Detroit symphony orchestras and Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She has sung works under the batons of such conductors as Keith Lockhart, Andreas Delfs and the late Robert Shaw.
Pfaltzgraff has performed more than 30 leading operatic roles and a wide range of concert works. He appears regularly with Union Avenue Opera in St. Louis, and has appeared in productions with Opera Theatre of St. Louis, the St. Louis Masterworks Chorale, Toledo Opera, the Rochester (NY) Chamber Orchestra and the Des Moines Metro Opera, among many others.
