Bad chemistry leads to awkward visits

My ex and I divorced when our girls were aged 7 and 4 (they are now 32 and 29).

We had a good relationship at first, but once they hit their mid-teens, they blamed me for everything from poor grades to failed relationships.

I have always tried to stay connected (phone calls, birthdays, Christmas cards), but it has been seven years since I got a return call or card.

My concern is that now I am writing my will and I am torn between two ideas.

On one hand, I want to just forget the past and leave everything to my girls.

My other thought is that they want nothing to do with me, OK. There are lots of other people who have been good friends and supportive of me who could use a little financial help.

I am thinking of leaving the girls a small 10 percent share each and giving the rest to supporters and charities. What’s appropriate?

— Wondering Dad

Dear Dad: No matter what course you choose, by the time your will is read, it will be too late to revise these relationships. I hope you and your daughters find a way to do so while you’re still here.