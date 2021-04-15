Baby’s mama worries she won’t find Mr. Right

You seem to be extremely and needlessly agitated regarding your future. Perhaps it is because a doctor slapped a “geriatric” label on you at the age of 35. This is a disservice to you, because it seems to have made you panic, during the very time of your baby’s early life when you should be learning to live in the moment.

Because your baby’s father doesn’t want to get married or have more children with you (and you want both), perhaps you and he should mindfully transition into an amicable, mutually supportive co-parenting arrangement and you should both consider yourself available to other relationships.

You should also assume that you will NOT meet the perfect person who will want to marry you and have a child within the next couple of years. However, you could choose to have another child on your own, through sperm donation or adoption.

What you don’t want to do is convey to your child that your family is incomplete until Mr. Wonderful comes along and is able to fulfill your goals.

If you could settle down a little bit, you might see that your slightly unconventional family is teaching you to adjust to the world as it is.