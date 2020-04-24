Aunt wants to reunite with long-lost family
Aunt wants to reunite with long-lost family

Amy Dickinson

 Bill Hogan

Dear Amy: My older sister’s first marriage ended badly. Her husband cheated on her multiple times and stole money from our folks.

When they divorced, he took the kids.

I was still in high school and was not privy to the reasons.

No one from our side of the family has seen my sister’s children for over 20 years. I never forgot about them. With the advance of social media, I was finally able to find them.

My sister has since remarried and has a son who is 10 years younger than his half-siblings. I’m very close to this nephew. He mentioned that he sometimes wishes he wasn’t an only child and that he often felt lonely.

I almost spilled the beans right then and there that he has two half-siblings, but I was able to hold my tongue.

My sister has health issues now and is going blind. I want for our family to reconnect with my niece and nephew, and I want my sister to see her kids while she still can.

I told my mom about my discovery. She told me that this may be too stressful for my sister, given her health. She asked me not to mention it to her.

I’m so torn. I think my sister would love to see her long-lost kids, but at the same time she might feel ashamed and heartbroken for all the years she wasn’t there for them.

My husband thinks I should just leave this alone, as it is not my story to find the ending to, but I just can’t seem to do so.

I truly loved those kids and wish to see them and have a relationship with them. I think my younger nephew deserves to know that he has siblings. What should I do?

— Sad Family Situation

Dear Sad: Despite your mother’s protective advice, I think you should take this to your sister. Let her decide what she wants to do. If she wants to try to reconcile, you could offer to help make the connection.

You should accept it as a given that nobody in your family wants your sister to feel hurt or upset, but — this might have been weighing heavily on her mind and heart. You can hope that — with your support — she would feel brave enough to attempt a reconciliation.

You all need to understand that contacting these long-lost children does NOT guarantee a happy outcome. They might not want to reconnect. You say you don’t know the reason they didn’t have any contact with their mother (they might not have been safe with her). If they were raised by their father, he might have created a narrative in their household that does not favor reconciliation.

You should not take this information to your young nephew. You don’t mention his age, but he should not be put in charge of this challenging dilemma until he is emotionally old enough to make his own choices — and handle the consequences.

Dear Amy: The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a mental health crisis for some people. Please remind your readers that talk therapy is useful and can be lifesaving. Therapists and social workers have quickly adopted “telehealth” virtual tools for seeing clients. Websites such as Teladoc, Amwell, MdLive, Doctor on Demand, and Psychology Today offer directories of therapists and specialties. Many insurers are temporarily waiving co-pays.

— Clinician

Dear Clinician: Thank you so much for offering this information. I would add that Crisis Text Line is very easy to use and could be a valuable first stop for someone in crisis. Simply text 741-741 and a volunteer social worker and crisis counselor will respond very quickly via text. This service is free and available 24/7.

Dear Amy: I just read your response to “Wondering Wife,” who had the insight that her husband might have Aspergers.

I have been married to a wonderful man for almost 50 years. When the show “Big Bang Theory” first came out, I said, “I know people like that — in fact, I am married to one!”

Thank you for writing that Aspergers (Autism Spectrum Disorder) is “not an illness or disease. It is simply a unique way of thinking, seeing, and interacting.”

I gave up “wondering” about my husband years ago.

One needs to look past their actions and supposed “shortcomings” to what’s in their heart.

— CS

Dear CS: Learning more about how people with ASD perceive and react to the world, and having a label that fits, can help.

Dear Amy: You frequently suggest books for people to read on the subject they are worried about.

I have a son who has been drinking for quite a while now, and he is not realistic about his problem.

He is 53, and otherwise a very nice person.

Could you suggest a book for him that may catch his eye and cause him to think about his drinking? I would very much appreciate your input.

— Dad

Dear Dad: Some books can offer up unforgettable “ah-ha” moments, but when it comes to addiction, the personal realization needs to come first, followed by acceptance, the humility required to desire genuine and lasting change, and the determination to try.

Here I am, staring at a shelf-full of diet books, all of which seemed like a solution when I acquired them, but none of which proved useful until I decided to take responsibility — and be accountable — for my own behavior. And then — what do you know — I didn’t need a book.

So no, although addiction memoirs and self-help books are abundant, I don’t think there is a magic book out there that would inspire your son toward rapid change.

However, if handing your son a book would help YOU to talk to him about his drinking, then you could present him with: “Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions, by Russell Brand. Brand is a British actor, comedian, podcaster, autodidact, and all-around wonderful weirdo who is in recovery for his own multiple addictions. This book contains some smart insights.

More important than any book, however, would be your decision to tell your son your own truth about his drinking. Are you worried? Say so. Do you want to try to help? Tell him.

You will feel better if you can learn and practice the art of detachment. When it comes to your son’s drinking, you are, in fact, powerless. This can be a very challenging truth for a parent to accept.

Al-anon’s supportive community would be a source of comfort and knowledge for you—check Al-anon.org for local meetings and online support. The Al-anon “bible” is “Courage to Change.” You might benefit from its daily readings and meditations.

Dear Readers: Our current isolated status has pushed a lot of us to go just a tiny bit bonkers — in a good way.

In addition to the very serious issues raised in this space, I’ve received coronavirus poetry, videos of people learning to play the banjo, families lip syncing to pop songs in their pajamas, and other varieties of delightful silliness. I love it all. (You can watch my own homemade, goofball instructional video of how to dye your own hair at home, posted on amydickinson.com.)

I also received the following two questions from a married couple: “Mrs. and Mr. Smith.”

Dear Amy: An unexpected effect of coronavirus isolation is that my husband has developed a thirst for the perfect shoe. He already possesses an impressive collection of casual shoes, sneakers, and a few dress shoes.

Now he has acquired shoes to walk to the bottom of the driveway, shoes for the short walks vs. the five-mile walks (we live way out in the country), and he insists he needs more shoes for sunny weather, damp weather, slippery conditions and “unforeseen situations.”

This quest for the perfect shoe is expensive, of course, but do I need to fear for his mental health? I’ve started calling him “Imelda.”

— Mrs. Smith

Dear Amy: I’m married to a wonderful woman, but she insists on cleaning up nonstop. Even when we’re having dinner, if she spots a crumb on the floor, she leaps out of her chair with a vacuum cleaner. She’s using a robot vacuum too, so that she can clean in two places at once.

Also, she can be very critical. If I don’t hang up my shirts to suit her, she’s very quick to point out the proper technique. Even my closet is under her constant scrutiny, and I’ve become afraid to use it, so I’m forced to leave my garments on the floor.

Is there a way to solve this problem without ruining the perfect bliss of our marriage?

— Mr. Smith

Dear Mrs. and Mr. Smith: Let us tread, ever so gently, through this pandemic — but not over each other — and wearing the perfect shoe, if possible.

For now, one of you gets to Roomba, and the other gets to rumba (in his dancing shoes).

Be safe, be well, and keep your quick wits about you.

