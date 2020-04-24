Aunt wants to reunite with long-lost family

My husband thinks I should just leave this alone, as it is not my story to find the ending to, but I just can’t seem to do so.

I truly loved those kids and wish to see them and have a relationship with them. I think my younger nephew deserves to know that he has siblings. What should I do?

— Sad Family Situation

Dear Sad: Despite your mother’s protective advice, I think you should take this to your sister. Let her decide what she wants to do. If she wants to try to reconcile, you could offer to help make the connection.

You should accept it as a given that nobody in your family wants your sister to feel hurt or upset, but — this might have been weighing heavily on her mind and heart. You can hope that — with your support — she would feel brave enough to attempt a reconciliation.

You all need to understand that contacting these long-lost children does NOT guarantee a happy outcome. They might not want to reconnect. You say you don’t know the reason they didn’t have any contact with their mother (they might not have been safe with her). If they were raised by their father, he might have created a narrative in their household that does not favor reconciliation.