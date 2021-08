Attack victim wants to warn others

I can understand why you harbor feelings of bitterness toward this entire family, but by placing responsibility for protecting women onto these sisters, you seem to be asking them basically to police their brother.

I completely agree that once they became aware that you were in a longer-term relationship with him these sisters should have notified you of his terrible track record and felony conviction.

However, the sibling relationship is vastly different from an intimate partner relationship. These sisters have never dated him (one hopes). They don’t have the option of not being related to him. He might be as menacing toward them as he was toward you. Or they might have believed that he had changed during his relationship with you.

You don’t harbor conflicted feelings or beliefs about him — as his sisters might.

You have direct knowledge of how dangerous he is, and you have access to his arrest record and restraining order to prove it.

Yes, if you become aware that he is dating someone, you should warn her. Understand that anything you commit to writing (on Facebook messenger, for instance) can be shared, so be cautious. Your warning could save another woman from harm.

Dear Amy: