ASK THE DOCTORS: Air flow key to keeping dry in humid climate

Now that breakthrough COVID-19 infections are occurring with some frequency in vaccinated individuals, we are hearing from readers who are confused about what the vaccine can achieve. “Which person is more susceptible to catching the COVID-19 virus if they come into contact with a COVID-positive person — is it the unvaccinated person or the vaccinated person?” a reader from southeastern New York state asked. The answer is that the person who is fully vaccinated is significantly less likely to become infected. Someone who has not had the vaccine is at greater risk of becoming infected. With the highly more-transmissible omicron variant now in the mix, it will take more time and more data for researchers to understand how the vaccines and boosters are holding up. What remains clear is that being fully vaccinated continues to protect against developing severe disease, and against death. So please, to those who have not yet done so, get vaccinated. And if you’re eligible, please get your booster.