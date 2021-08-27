ASK AMY: Traumatized friend now causes more concern

I also want to cut her off and not engage with her anymore, because she doesn’t want to talk about anything else.

What should I do?

— Ready to Bolt

Dear Ready: You should urge your friend to get therapy, which helped you to recover from your own trauma.

You can’t try to help her if you’ve already given up on her.

I don’t think you should attempt to argue the facts regarding her various beliefs and conspiracy theories. Nor do I think you should try to explain to her why you believe she is behaving this way. You could use your own past experience to relate to her, and then offer her some help.

Gentle loving kindness is called for. Share your resources with her, including the name of your therapist (your therapist could possibly refer her to another), as well as the contact for the National Sexual Assault Hotline: RAINN.org.

And then you should continue with your own self-care and hope that she gets help.

Dear Amy: I am in a bind.

My bestie bought me a pair of hiking shoes.

The shoes arrived, but they didn’t fit.