ASK AMY: Granddaughter refuses to get vaccine

You have every right to share your own valuable perspective on parenting with your own children, but you can’t make them follow your own common-sense advice.

Now that these two grandchildren are older, it is appropriate for you to treat them individually, to forge more adultlike relationships with them, and to react with proportional consequences regarding their behavior – without resorting to “drama.”

So, if “Camille” refuses to be vaccinated, you can explain to her why this is necessary and how her vaccination status could have a direct impact on you.

If she continues to refuse the vaccine, you likely are not going to want to spend time in proximity to her.

That’s the logical consequence of her choice.

If the other granddaughter is more cooperative, interested in others, vaccinated, and easier to be around, then you are going to forge a closer relationship with her. I suggest you befriend her.

Dear Amy: I’m writing about the woman that claims her boyfriend’s friend grabbed her behind 10 or 20 years ago and a few times since, and felt it necessary to brand this guy a sexual predator on Facebook by tagging it #MeToo.