ASK AMY: Enabling parents look for a way out

I chat with my sister a few times per week on the phone. We usually call each other on a whim.

More and more lately, she multi-tasks while we are talking, either preparing and eating a snack, or driving, etc.

The problem is that these activities create a lot of noises, some of which are quite distracting or even grating through the phone.

When she’s driving, the call often cuts out.

She has even called me while at a cafe, then asks me to hold on while she orders or pays.

If I am in the middle of something when she calls, I ask her if I can get back to her in a few minutes.

If I notice she’s multi-tasking when I call, I offer to call back later, but she usually says no and carries on with what she is doing.

What is accepted modern phone etiquette?

– Hanging on the Line

Dear Hanging: It’s not necessarily “modern,” but basic good manners means that you don’t talk with your mouth full of food, initiate a conversation when you’re in the middle of a transaction (or vice versa), or choose to contact someone when you can’t pay full attention.

Don’t offer to call back. Ask your sister if she could call back when there isn’t so much background noise.

Dear Amy: I applaud your response to “Regretful,” the gentleman who has been divorced from his first wife for many years and wants to apologize.

I wholeheartedly agree with your encouragement regarding this apology.

When my first husband and I had been divorced for 34 years, he called out of the blue and apologized for everything.

I didn’t realize I needed to hear that, but I did.

He died very unexpectedly six weeks later. I’m thankful that he passed with a clear heart.

– Judy

Dear Judy: “A clear heart.” That’s what we should all strive for.

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

