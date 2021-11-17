ASK AMY: Aunt should avoid offering judgment on niece’s gender

Dear Amy: Our almost 12-year-old niece has announced to the family that her preferred pronouns are now they/them. They now wish to be called a name typically used for boys.

This has been met with open-armed support from the parents, consistent with their laissez faire approach to parenting.

I often find myself reacting to their style of parenting (i.e., running wild in restaurants) in a judgmental way, so it’s hard for me to separate what is good for their daughter in terms of guidance versus letting the child use another, possibly temporary, way to control the whole family.

Does a good Auntie, who has generally been a rare authoritative figure in the child’s life, jump into their gender experimenting wholeheartedly, or does a good Auntie stick with tradition (using her birth name) until it’s more obvious that the child is indeed not cisgender?

Dear Auntie: You don’t get to decide another person’s gender, even if you suspect this declaration is a temporary experiment.

A good Auntie lets the parents chart their own course — even if she disagrees with it — keeps her mouth shut (unless the child is in physical danger) and loves her nieces and nephews without harsh judgment — just as they are.

Dear Amy: I am glad you suggested that “Teacher in a Quandary” make an effort to find the owner of a collection left in her classroom many years ago.

I liked your suggestion that she post a photo of one item to test true ownership. She should contact a local librarian to get help with this. It might save her time and energy if she’s not experienced with social media.

Dear Mystery: Great suggestion!

