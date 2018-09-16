REINBECK – The seventh annual Reinbeck Fine Art and Craft Festival promises to be more memorable than ever, says chairman and festival co-founder Marion Boyer.
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge.
“We’re excited to announce that we have juried in more artists and crafters than ever before. The attendees will discover a wide variety of excellent arts and crafts,” Boyer says.
Seven years ago, several artists decided to organize an art festival in this small northeastern Iowa community. The festival quickly gained momentum as more artists, local businesses and members of the community joined in the effort as supporters and volunteers.
Now it is a popular early fall festival destination.
Twenty-nine exhibitors are expected to participate. Artists and artisans will exhibit painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, mixed media, watercolor, fiber, wood and more. Last year, vendors were rearranged for easier walking, which has been carried over to this year’s event.
The Midwest Glampers, a retro RV camper group, returns to town, and a Show and Shine Car Show, chaired by Carl Roeding, is planned. The Reinbeck Lions Club is hosting Duck races, as well.
There will be children’s arts activities, balloon creatures and a photo booth. Live music will be provided by Kirk Eastman and Darin and Kendra Mangrich. Local shops, restaurants, bars and Broad Street Brewing Co. will be open. Several businesses will host wine tastings.
Festivalgoers can sign up at the welcome tent for Buy Great Art. Beginning at 10 a.m. and each hour until 3 p.m., a name will be drawn for a $20 certificate to be spent at the festival in the artist or crafter’s booth of their choice. Raffle tickets also will be sold for door prizes donated by businesses.
In addition, the public can attend a bluegrass concert, followed by a gospel concert. The music begins at 3:30 p.m. in Elmwood Park, sponsored by the United Methodist Church. Food will be available.
The festival is under the auspices of the Reinbeck Economic Development Committee.
Participating artists are: Charles Anholt, Carol Wilson, glass; Dianne Barker, quilting; Janet Bates, Olivia Beech, Susan Cunningham, Kathi Fehr, Marty Wurth, fiber; Vahan Bedeian, Vicki Bedeian, Kathy Etringer, jewelry; Christine Benham, Jan Bernhard, Marion Boyer, Julie Edgington, Bonnie Smith, painting; Kim Blakesley, yard art; Aaron Butcher, mixed media; Sydnie Cook, calligraphy; Bruce Gordon, wildlife prints; Esther Gutosky, paper flowers; Bob Hertges, Kathleen Skagen, ceramics; Larry Holden, Theresa Johnson, photography; Joe Lacina, wood; Priscilla Meyermann, silhouettes; Grace Robertson, crochet; and Betty Shoup, greeting cards.
