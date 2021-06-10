Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita won't progress after birth

Dear Doctor: Our granddaughter's pediatrician says she has something called arthrogryposis. It's not something anyone in our family has ever heard of before. What is this condition, and what does it do? How is it treated?

Dear Reader: Arthrogryposis is also known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, or AMC. It refers to a variety of conditions that involve joint stiffness and muscle weakness, both of which are present when a child is born. It's a challenging name, and examining it piece by piece can be helpful to understand it. The prefix "arthro" means that a condition is related to the joints in the body; "gryposis" refers to the presence of an abnormal curvature. The word "multiplex" indicates that a condition affects two or more areas of the body, and "congenital" denotes that it is present at birth.

Arthrogryposis is not considered to be a disease. Rather, it is collection of symptoms that can arise from a variety of medical conditions. AMC does not progress. That is, it does not become worse or expand beyond the scope of what is present at diagnosis. Infants with AMC are born with two or more joints that have limited range of motion, or that are completely fixed in place. Although the joints most commonly affected are those of the legs and arms, other joints are often involved as well. These may include the shoulder or hip joints, the knees, ankles and toes, and the elbow, wrist and fingers. In some cases, the hinge joint of the jaw may also be affected. Muscle weakness, which is associated with the contracture of the joints, is also common.