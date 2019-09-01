CEDAR FALLS – On Saturday, pedestrians will be the only traffic on the Parkade for ARTapalooza.
Art booths showcasing the works of more than 40 regional artists will be set up in serpentine fashion down the center of Main Street from the 100 to 300 block. Artist demonstrations and entertainment will take place in those blocks and at Fourth and Main streets.
The juried show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is the 14th annual event, said Carol Lilly, Community Main Street executive director. “Artapalooza has become a tradition. For many people, it kicks off the fall season, and it’s another way to showcase what businesses have to offer every day.”
The family-friendly outdoor festival is hosted by Community Main Street. Its mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts, particularly for children. ISG is the new sponsor.
Visitors can stroll, shop and dine at restaurants and spend the day in the downtown district, Lilly said. Stores will be open for customers.
“This is fun event for downtown Cedar Falls. People are getting back into things after summer. With school starting and everyone getting busy, it’s a wonderful way to run into people you haven’t seen all summer and catch up,” said Nina Hamer, ARTapalooza committee chairperson.
Committee members are Sandi Sommerfelt, Cinde Haskins, Cody Vanasse, Rachel Patterson, Lilly and Kim Bear, Community Main Street events and promotions coordinator. Dozens of volunteers will keep the festival running smoothly. Cup of Joe and Cottonwood Canyon are providing food for the artists.
There are 10 or 11 new artists in the show, Bear said, as well as a new category that organizers have labeled “mixed media/upcycle.” In the 100 block, artists will be Bill Haywood, wood; David Leeper, sculpture; Jonathan Purdy, printing; Doug Reynolds, ceramics; Ellen Sakornbut, fiber; Dan and Mickey Johnson, mixed media; Denise Coen, jewelry; Alissa Walton, mixed media/painting; Joe Behr, wood; Michelle Rosburg, jewelry; Marion Boyer, painting; Joan Gasper Hart, ceramics; Kristi Collora Pearson, mixed media/jewelry; and Cara Briggs Farmer, metal.
Featured in the 200 block will be Darla Ellickson, jewelry; Liz and Rich Robertson, ceramics; Ryan Bonjour, wood; Will Beard, drawing; Rebecca Dodsen, painting; Brian Hayes, sculpture; Annie Simmons, mixed media/upcycle; Cindy Skeie, photography; Dave Johnson, wood; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Stephen Mineck, glass; Ryan Knipp, painting; eria Gooding, jewelry; and James Kerns, ceramics.
In the 300 block, artists will be Laura Ross, jewelry; Jill Brown, mixed media; Will Overstreet, painting; Mika Sorak, sculpture; Kory Helgens, wood; Kathy Sogard, jewelry; Jennifer Jones, fiber; Paul Kestel photography; Ann Olsson and Janet Drake, painting; Kristin Hinz, mixed media; Luke Piburn, wood; Amy Muggenberg, glass; Jim Cronk, ceramics; and John Schafer, painting.
Entertainment begins at 9 a.m. at Cup of Joe with Travis Wilson, followed by Seth Hill, Crystal Weber, Carter Guse, Clayton Ryan and Mike and Trudy Thoma.
The Youth Art Team will set up their portrait studio at Second and Main streets. Any youth can participate as either artist or subject. The Hearst Center for the Arts will debut their Art Cart filled with activities for children from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will bring their Instrument Petting Zoo to the 200 block from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed from 1 to 4 p.m. by Kindermusik.
At Fourth and Main streets, Dillon and Breen Greer will entertain beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the UNI Suzuki School of Music and the Cedar Falls Public Library Puppet Show. At noon, the UNI Jazz Band and two-man trio will perform, followed by the Cedar Falls High School Band and Music Hill Studios.
Kids can make bookmarks at World’s Window and washer necklaces at Hatchlings and Hens.
For more information, visit www.communitymainstreet.org.
