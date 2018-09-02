CEDAR FALLS – On Saturday, expect the sidewalks and street along the first three blocks of Main Street to be crowded with artists, musicians and shoppers for the 13th annual ARTapalooza.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Parkade in downtown Cedar Falls, presented by Community Main Street. Approximately 42 Iowa and regional artists will sell and demonstrate their work. Musicians and street performers will add to the atmosphere, while parents will find plenty of activities to keep small hands busy at the family-friendly festival.
There is no admission charge. Handicapped accessible parking is available.
ARTapalooza is a celebration at the end of a long, hot summer, says Carol Lilly, Community Main Street executive director. “The ambiance is a precursor to fall. It’s a juried show, which provides a nice balance of artists in various mediums and keeps ARTapalooza engaging for the public.”
Downtown Cedar Falls’ designation as one of Main Street Iowa’s Cultural and Entertainment Districts was renewed this summer. A ribbon cutting is planned for 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Main streets.
Ten new artists are participating in the show, as well as more than 30 returning artists. Mediums include ceramics, painting, metal sculpture, fiber, jewelry, photography, drawing, printmaking and mixed media. Visitors will have lots of room to meander through the booths and shops and restaurants will be open.
Kim Bear, events and promotions coordinator for Community Main Street, describes ARTapalooza as a “laid-back and free-flowing festival. People can really enjoy the whole day downtown. This is a compact show in just three blocks, so it’s very walkable.”
Lilly says artists complete satisfaction surveys each year. “We welcome the feedback because we’re always trying to improve and keep the show relevant. We want it to be a positive experience for the artists and public.”
Organizers are excited about the puppet show being presented at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Cedar Falls Public Library, and the lineup of entertainers “has been shaken up a bit,” Bear explains.
Stores along the Parkade will offer free children’s art activities, including World’s Window, Cedar Valley Art & Wine, Hatchlins and Hens and Peek-a-Boo Baby. In addition, the Youth Art Team will have a portrait studio; Hearst Center for the Arts will present children’s activity and activity and the wcfsymphony will host their instrument petting zoo.
Volunteers provide hospitality for exhibitors and entertainers, handle arrangements and setup, serve as block captains, organize events and activities, run information booths and much more.
