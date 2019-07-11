Arby’s has turned the trend toward plant-based “burgers” on its head with the new Marrot: a carrot made out of meat. Vice reported that Arby’s has definitively rejected the plant-based meats movement. “(W)hat Americans really want ... is great, tasty meat,” said Jim Taylor, Arby’s chief marketing officer. “So we said if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can’t we make vegetables out of meat?” The Marrot is made by rolling raw ground turkey breast into a carrot shape, cooking it sous-vide for an hour, covering it with a special “carrot marinade,” and then oven-roasting it for another hour.
Life and deathA cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, is encouraging customers to “experience the death awareness” and reflect more on their lives by inviting patrons to get into a coffin and spend some time with the lid closed after finishing their coffee. Death Awareness Cafe owner Veeranut Rojanaprapa told United Press International that the practice encourages people not to be driven by greed. “When the lid of the coffin closes ... they will realize that eventually they cannot take anything with them.”
Techno totTwo-year-old Rayna McNeil of San Diego is an early adopter of online shopping. In late June, as Rayna played with her mom’s mobile phone, she managed to purchase a $430 couch from Amazon. Mom Isabella McNeil told KNSD she had been scrolling through some couches on her phone before handing it off to Rayna, but she didn’t realize the toddler had made the purchase until a few days later, when she got a “Your couch has shipped” alert. “I didn’t remember ordering a couch,” she said. It was too late to cancel the order, so McNeil plans to resell the item locally. “Lesson learned,” McNeil said. She will make sure apps are closed in the future.
PrecociousLittle Sebastian Swenson of Blaine, Minn., wanted Reese’s candy. So on the morning of June 11, the 4-year-old climbed into the front seat of his great-grandfather’s Hyundai Santa Fe and drove at low speeds to a nearby gas station, where police met him. To accomplish this, according to Fox9, he had to reverse out of the driveway and navigate winding residential streets before getting onto a busy four-lane avenue in rush-hour traffic. Along the way, he dinged a few mailboxes and a tree, but he arrived safe and sound. Blaine police Capt. Mark Boerboom told Fox News, “I’ve never seen a driver this young before operating a vehicle.”
IronyIn Rybnik, Poland, a 68-year-old woman who was completing the “maneuvers” part of her driving exam struck and killed a 35-year-old driving examiner on June 24. Police believe the victim was testing another candidate at the time, the Daily Record reported. Deputy Police Commissioner Ryszard Czepczor said it was unknown how the accident happened; the woman was in a state of shock afterward, “and because of that, speaking to her would be quite difficult.”
