Black is sophisticated, dramatic, cosmopolitan, chic, classic and yet modern. The color of ink, coal and the night sky, black is anything but basic.
Make a statement by painting your walls black. It can give your powder room real "wow" factor and can work well in living rooms, dining rooms, the den and master bedroom.
Black visually expands space and is the perfect backdrop for art, furniture and accessories. The trick is selecting the right black to suit your taste and also, remembering how important lighting becomes in a dark room.
Black has variations. Some blacks have green, purple or blue undertones, while others veer towards charcoal and gray. You can go matte or glossy, or a mix of both Sherwin Williams' selection includes "Black Magic," "Wrought Iron" and "Tricorn Black," while Benjamin Moore offers blacks like "Nightfall" and "Witching Hour." Valspar's black collection includes "Dark Kettle" and "Blackwatch Green," while you'll find rich "New Black" and deepest charcoal "Sorcerer" from Behr Paints.
Wallpaper with a black field or pattern can perk up a foyer or bath. Black furnishings and accessories. For fun, why not a black sink in an all-white kitchen?
