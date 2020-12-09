Anxious woman should take a breather

What you need to be right now is the cool, calm, and supportive friend this man deserves to have. If you are too anxious to behave this way, then you should figure out how to fake it.

Do not press him about your relationship. Don’t ask him if he is seeing someone else.

This could be an unfortunate and unforeseen case of “right guy, wrong time.” I don’t know of any certain remedy for bad timing.

It is also revealing vastly different temperaments and coping styles: Someone who becomes anxious when stressed, versus someone who becomes depressed and shuts down.

I think you should check in — with a call or a text — to say, “My son is with his dad next weekend. I can drive out during the day and bring you a sandwich. Are you up for that?” If he says no, or doesn’t respond to a message, let it lie. Learning to relax and learning to trust (and to be patient while you are learning) will be very good for you.

Dear Amy: I’m a single man in my late 50s.

I’d like to meet someone, but I don’t want to be “that guy” who is trying to be friendly but comes off as sleezy.