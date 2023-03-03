2023 is the year for heartfelt – and fun – wow-worthy weddings. Expect big days with gorgeous gowns, cakes and flowers, unexpected touches and thoughtful details.

Here’s a look at this year’s wedding trends, according to wedding experts at The Knot.

1. Take it outsideOutdoor celebrations continue to be popular, and if available, indoor/outdoor venues take top billing. Natural settings with beautiful views – lakes, mountain vistas, forests, beaches – are the perfect backdrop for vows.

Lush gardens and charmingly vintage backyard locations are trending, along with ranch and western vibes. Extravagant and luxurious details, textures and styles from sequin and sparkling dresses to caviar, moody vibes, paparazzi-style flash photography, lanterns and twinkle lights are increasingly sought-after.

2. What to wearThe traditional dress gets a revamp in 2023. Textural details – feathers, fringe, bows and 3-D applique, bold silhouettes like ball gowns and structured dresses, colored and printed gowns and cathedral-length trains were on Bridal Fashion week runways. Accessories like embellished veils, wedding capes, gloves and other details take an ensemble to a new level for making fashion statements.

For bridesmaids, there’s a big emphasis on neutral-colored dresses and luxe fabrics like satin, silk and velvet. Mismatched styles – whether in color or silhouette – continue to trend, but especially simple silhouettes that can be worn again.

Gentlemen are showing up dressed to impressed. Traditional tuxedos or statement jackets in velvet and jacquard fabrics and jewel-tone designs are growing in popularity, according to The Knot. Traditionally feminine details like lapel pins, pearl jewelry and frilly shirts are on the rise. For a more casual but still dressy look, suits in all shades of blue and green are trending.

3. You’re invitedWedding invitations will always have a place, said The Knot. Look for invitations that are pretty, witty and playful. Couples are also using gender-neutral titles and eliminating last names for return addresses.

4. A slice of cakeCouples are choosing flavors they love for their wedding cakes – whether as simple as vanilla, as long as it tastes great. Instead, the cake design is at center stage, the grander, the better. Some cakes are towering at 6 or more tiers and adorned with highly textured designs, stencils, flowers and lots of detail.

Plant-based menus, vegan and vegetarian food choices are introducing more variety to buffet and sit-down dinner choices. Couples are also hiring private chefs to personalize menus, or to create appetizers, desserts and rehearsal dinner meals.

5. Statement-making floralsFlowers and floral arrangements are turning in a big way this year. Experts suggest selecting in-season blooms as a less costly choice and keep your color palette in mind when selecting stems.

Adorning a cake with flowers is on-point in 2023, particularly waterfall effects. Pressed flowers can also make a statement.

6. Ice, ice babyCustom ice sculptures are on the comeback trail as a wedding reception piece. Ice sculptures are being incorporated into the guest experience, as well, to display desserts, act as an oyster bar – oysters are a top wedding food trend in 2023 – or as a beverage dispenser.

7. Creating core memoriesNewlyweds have a hard time carving out a few moments for themselves in the midst of the wedding reception. The trend is to share a private last dance while guests are outside preparing for a sparkler or confetti send-off. It’s a perfect moment for your photographer and videographer to get photos of the newlyweds surrounded by the decorations and details they worked so hard to plan.

8. Telephone gameGuests can share their memories on a telephone wedding guest book. Instead of writing down thoughts in a guest book, trend-setting couples are renting old-school rotary phones or phone booths from companies that specialize in audio guest books. Guests can take turns recording their messages using a hand-held, vintage-inspired phone. After the wedding, the couple receives an audio file of the messages together like a soundtrack.

9. Expect the unexpectedMore couples are opting for morning or mid-morning “I do’s” and hosting their reception later in the afternoon or evening. Or kick off your wedding day with a brunch or late lunch. A small cocktail reception ahead of a late-afternoon ceremony is another idea.

These are ways to shake up your day and tailor it to what fits you best as a couple. The same is true for the reception. If you prefer something less formal than a sit-down meal, skip the entrees and serve a selection of finger foods, small plates and buffet options and set up lounging areas where guests can mingle. Ultimately, it’s about creating a wedding event that reflects you as a couple.

Special performances are part of the wedding day at Indian and Chinese weddings. But if it’s not part of your culture, consider offering memorable entertainment by hiring live performers such as acrobats, dancers and dueling musicians. Or set up a tattoo bar for temporary tattoos, rent an ice cream truck, let guests roll their own handmade wedding cigars, invite a whiskey or craft beer expert to manage flights of taste-testing, or a secondary photographer to take celebrity-style photos of guests. Video and 360-photo booths or custom portrait-style photos are popular.

10. Live wedding paintersThis concept is expected to be one of the biggest reception trends for 2023. Couples are booking artists to paint the scene during their wedding reception. It’s memorable and fun for guests to watch an artist work, and the finished painting gives the couple a sentimental piece to cherish.

Hire a professional artist to attend the wedding and create a painting on the spot depicting your venue, décor, attire and other details.