Brides are layering gowns with detachable sleeves, cape and skirts that can create multiple looks and some are opting to buy a second dress or outfit for the reception. Bridal tuxedos also are gaining fun-loving converts.

While groomswear isn't quite as flexible, it is still fashion-forward for 2023. Men are just as interested in individuality and personality, so they're experimenting with different fabrics and color choices.

They're looking for the texture of velvet and twill, for example. All shades of blue continue to be popular, but grooms are also exploring deep greens and reds.

In tuxedoes, remember to select a style that flatters all groomsmen.

A jacket should hug the shoulders and lay flat in front

The jacket's bottom hem should cover the bum and the vent should not pull open.

For a properly fitted shirt:

One finger space between a shirt’s collar and neck allows for a proper fit, while shirt sleeves end at the wrist bone.

A half-inch of the shirt should show past the jacket sleeve.

For pants:

Flat-front pants are generally more slimming than pleated-front pants.

Pants are tailored to sit at the waist, and the hem of each leg should hit the sole of the shoe.

Measuring up:

Professional measurements are the best bet for a good fit. Normal clothes sizes don’t apply to rental formalwear.