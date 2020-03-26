Take a dream honeymoon cruise on authentic sailing ship

While the settings may be luxurious, the on-board experience is informal, with no assigned seating at meals, a casual dress code and an intimate atmosphere. American and European guests mingle and relax while enjoying Michelin-star quality meals out on the deck or inside the dining room, featuring fresh seafood and produce obtained during the voyage at Caribbean ports like St. Barts, the British Virgin Islands or Bequia Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The smaller size of the ship allows her to visit lesser-known ports of call, far from typical tourist destinations. Often small Zodiac boats are used to let passengers visit quiet island beaches or indulge in a little snorkeling. The Caribbean offers ideal sailing due to the east-to-west prevailing trade winds, making it the perfect destination for the yachts.

On most of the 7- to 14-day Caribbean itineraries, half the day is spent sailing, allowing guests to enjoy the beauty of the sailing ship and revel in the journey. For those who love to sail, it’s a dream come true. Passengers can visit the ship’s deck any time, stopping at the bridge to speak to the captain or the officer on duty, 24/7. The engines only run when needed, using low-sulfur diesel, so the trip is an example of sustainable tourism. Travelers seeking a longer voyage can travel the crossing from Europe to the Caribbean, a two-and-a-half-week trip.