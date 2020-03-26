Can wedding proposals get any more personal?

Yes, says The Knot’s recent Jewelry & Engagement Study. Proposals, in fact, are getting hyper-personal as those proposing spend an average of three months plotting and planning the perfect scenario to pop the question. While more than half (51%) of proposals occur in private, nearly one in five takes places in locations significant to the couple’s past — a favorite date spot or the location where they first met.

“Today’s couples are more diverse than ever before, and what makes each proposal, wedding and even registry unique is the celebrating of two individuals and their love story,” says The Knot Editor in Chief Kristen Maxwell Cooper.

“Couples are tossing and twisting engagement traditions like never before, whether choosing to propose on top of a mountain in private or at the location of their first date in front of family and friends, ultimately prioritizing their personal preferences for the start of their wedding planning journey and soon-to-be newlywed lives.”

The focus of personalization extends from the proposal to one’s engagement jewelry as well, with 45% of engagement rings including custom-designed elements. And while diamonds (83%) continue to reign as the most popular center stone, non-diamond precious stones are gaining momentum, with one in 10 to-be-weds opting for stones like moissanite and sapphire.