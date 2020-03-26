Wedding invitation wording: Say it your way, but include basic elements

Wedding invitation wording rules may seem confusing, complicated or even archaic. Actually, those rules are simply guidelines for good etiquette. Whether you choose wording that is traditional, a twist on tradition, modern, casual, or you want to create your own wording, remember to include basics — “who, what, where and when.”

Hosts

Request to attend the wedding

Names of the couple getting married

Date, time, time of day and location

Reception details

Dress code

RSVP card

The bride’s parents traditionally host the wedding and are listed first on the invitation. Another option is to list both sets of parents, or couples can host their own weddings, or join with their parents.

Traditional or classic invitations spell out everything, including the time.

Mr. and Mrs. ________ request the honor of your presence at the marriage of their daughter, ________, to ________ (groom’s full name), the ___ day of ___(month), ___ (spell out year as in Two Thousand and Twenty) at ___ o’clock in the _____ (time of day) at ____ (location, address, city and state). Reception to follow. Black tie.