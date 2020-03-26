Wedding invitation wording: Say it your way, but include basic elements

Wedding invitation wording rules may seem confusing, complicated or even archaic. Actually, those rules are simply guidelines for good etiquette. Whether you choose wording that is traditional, a twist on tradition, modern, casual, or you want to create your own wording, remember to include basics — “who, what, where and when.”
- Hosts
- Request to attend the wedding
- Names of the couple getting married
- Date, time, time of day and location
- Reception details
- Dress code
- RSVP card
The bride’s parents traditionally host the wedding and are listed first on the invitation. Another option is to list both sets of parents, or couples can host their own weddings, or join with their parents.
Traditional or classic invitations spell out everything, including the time.
Mr. and Mrs. ________ request the honor of your presence at the marriage of their daughter, ________, to ________ (groom’s full name), the ___ day of ___(month), ___ (spell out year as in Two Thousand and Twenty) at ___ o’clock in the _____ (time of day) at ____ (location, address, city and state). Reception to follow. Black tie.
If the bride’s parents are hosts, leave off the bride’s last name. If the bride’s last name is different than her parents, use her full name. The bride’s last name should be included if the groom’s parents also are hosting.
If parents are divorced, and you want to include both as hosts, keep each parent on a separate line.
LGBTQ+ wedding invitation wording follows the same rule. The hosts are listed first, followed by their son or daughter’s name, followed by their son or daughter’s partner’s name. If the couple is hosting themselves, names are typically listed in alphabetical order.
Casual wording:
John and Mary Smith invite you to share in their joy at the marriage of their daughter _______ to _______________________ on __________(day, month and year) at _______ time ______in the _____________( time of day), __________(spell out year).
Or
If the couple is footing the bill themselves, skip the host line and begin with the request line:
Formal:
The honor of your presence is requested at the marriage of _________(bride) to _______________(groom) _________(day), the _________(spell out date) of
_______ (month), ___________ (spell out year) at _________(time) in the
______________ (time of day), ____ (location, address, city and state). Reception to follow. Black tie
Informal:
______________(bride’s full name) & ______________ (groom’s full name) invite you to share in their joy at their wedding ________(day) ________ (date and year) at ________________(time) in the ______________(time of day.)
Is more than one party helping pay for the wedding? Begin the invitation with the bride’s name, followed by the groom’s name, then parent’s names starting with the bride’s parents. Or the couple’s names in alphabetical order, followed by their parents’ names in corresponding order.
Formal:
Ms. ____________(bride’s name) and Mr. ___________ (groom’s name) together with their parents (list both sets of parents, beginning with bride’s parents) request the honor of your presence at their wedding _________(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Informal:
You can include the name of a deceased loved one by putting the word “late” in front of the family’s members name.
Together with their families, ___________ (bride’s full name) , daughter of ________ and the late _________, and _____________(groom’s full name), son of __________, request the honor of your presence at their marriage ______(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Couples exchanging their vows in nontraditional location, such as a home, a garden or other venue may chose informal wording:
_____and _______ (bride’s parents) request the pleasure of your company
at the marriage of their daughter _________bride’s (first and middle names) to __________ (groom’s first and middle names), son of _________ groom’s parents’ names ______(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Or choose more casual wording, such as “invite you to share and celebrate.”
Couples can also opt for a relaxed option that leaves out parents’ names:
___________ (bride’s full name) and ___________ (groom’s full name) together with their parents request the pleasure of your company at their marriage ______(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Or
You are cordially invited to witness the union of _________ (bride's name) and
__________(groom's name) at _____(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Couples who are older, independent and hosting their own wedding do not include parents’ names, but toast and thank each set of parents at the reception:
___________ (bride’s full name) and _________ (groom’s full name) invite you to share in the joy as they exchange marriage vows ______(day), _____________(date), ______ (year) at _________(time) _________ time of day) at _________(location), _________(address) _________city, _______state.
Request line options
Pleasure of your company
At the marriage of their children
Invite you to celebrate with them
The reception
Formal invitations include this information on a separate card. For less formal weddings, include the information on the invitation, if there is room. If the ceremony and reception take place in the same location use the line “reception immediately following” or “afterward at the reception.” If the reception is at another location, that location goes on a separate line. Include the time if it is not immediately following the vows.
Dress code
Include in the lower right corner of the invitation. If no note is included, the style of the invitation itself dictates dress code. An elaborate or fancy invitation implies a formal, black-tie affair; a simpler invitation implies a more casual style.
RSVP
Include a separate response card for guests to fill out and return in the mail, or have guests RSVP to your wedding website. Include the website on a separate card, if possible.
Source: theknot.com, weddings essential
