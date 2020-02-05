5 habits for good skin

Without a regular skincare routine, you’re also more apt to deal with dryness, irritation, acne, accelerated aging, hyperpigmentation, dullness and other unwanted attributes that can result from your environment.
“Forming good skincare habits is not complicated, and it can pay off significantly in terms of your health and appearance,” notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry.
Adopt these five habits to keep your skin glowing and protected:
You have free articles remaining.
1 Use an effective sunscreen every day. Apply a product that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant and provides broad-spectrum coverage so it protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Reapply it throughout the day as needed. Henry points to studies indicating pollution may worsen the effects of UV and increase the risk of skin cancer.
2Wash twice daily with a quality cleanser. Choosing the right product is key. Henry recommends CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser or Foaming Facial Cleanser, which are gentle on skin and deeply cleanse to remove dirt, oil and residue that build up throughout the day, helping to counteract the harmful effects of pollution and leaving skin hydrated.
3Send linens through the laundry. Ideally, towels and washcloths should be washed in hot water after one use, and pillowcases should be washed or changed multiple times per week.
4 Eat an optimal diet. Henry suggests eating a diet rich in antioxidants, which may help protect skin, pointing to foods such as carrots, apricots, spinach, tomatoes, berries, beans, peas, lentils, salmon and nuts. Conversely, diets high in processed or refined sugars or other carbohydrates and unhealthy fats may promote skin aging.
5Get moving. Physical activity promotes circulation, which carries oxygen and nutrients that nourish skin cells. Further, exercise can reduce stress that may adversely affect your skin.