Gems of nature: Floral accessories get creative

Want a memorable accessory for that big event? Think beyond the traditional pinned-on boutonnière or corsage, and consider wearing a piece of floral art.

“There are those floral artists who are thinking outside the box and are using blooms and botanical elements in new, fresh ways, as in floral jewelry and wearables,” said Tobey Nelson, owner of Tobey Nelson Events and Design in Langley, Washington.

Wearable flowers have been getting play on fashion runways, and are increasingly popular as necklaces, bracelets and crowns at weddings, proms or other special occasions. Some can even be replanted later.

Nelson describes her flower jewelry as “neck gardens” or “wrist gardens.”

“I see so many different plant parts — be it a flower or berry or an acorn or curly stem — as a gem of nature,” she said. “It is only fitting that I would fashion them into jewelry.”

Floral designers cajole blooms — often succulents — into jewelry bases that can be worn around a wrist or finger, or used as necklaces, earrings and headpieces. Many of the bases can be used again after the flowers are spent.