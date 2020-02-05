Wedding wild card: 3 tips for handling those unpredictable speeches

Focus on the positive: You're choosing to include this person and share the spotlight with them. If a couple presents the chance to speak as an honor, "then that person feels that they've gotten the trophy," says Jennifer Taylor, a New York-based wedding planner. "They're most likely not going to put too much angst into it.

"You don't want to have nine speeches at a wedding. Always try to limit it to two, possibly four if the parents are going to speak."

Timing? Five minutes or less per speech, Taylor says.

Suggest that someone work with the speaker, to hear the speech out loud and time it.

"You don't want to pause the night," Taylor says. "You don't want to lose the momentum."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Let the experts help

If you're working with a wedding planner, or if the venue has supplied someone to help manage the day, Brooks and Taylor both say you can ask that person to help manage the flow of speeches.

"I will be the bad guy," Brooks says.

The DJ or bandleader can also help. Speak with your DJ about cutting the mic if a speech goes on too long or gets inappropriate.