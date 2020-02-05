Wedding wild card: 3 tips for handling those unpredictable speeches

Today's weddings are often planned down to the tiniest detail, sometimes at great expense, to create a truly "perfect" day. But for better or for worse, one random element remains: the speeches and toasts that honored guests stand up and give.
Often they're sweetly, if awkwardly, memorable. A heartfelt toast might even be a highlight of the day. But how often do couples hold their breath wondering what the best man or grandpa or someone else might say with a microphone (and perhaps a drink) in their hand?
"Couples do worry about it," says Chicago-based wedding planner Regina Brooks, "whether it's 'my dad is long-winded and I don't want to bore everyone' or 'my uncle's going to be drunk.'"
Brooks, owner of Regine Danielle Events, once had a groomsman approach her during a reception to say he'd be giving a surprise speech, but it would only take 10 minutes.
"He broke out A.V. equipment and played a game," she remembers. "It took 45 minutes."
In this era of the hyper-planned wedding, how do couples and wedding planners approach the unpredictable nature of moments like these?
1. Talk it through
Touch base in advance with those whom you've chosen to speak. Be honest about time limits and your concerns about private stories or potentially sensitive subjects like politics or religion.
Focus on the positive: You're choosing to include this person and share the spotlight with them. If a couple presents the chance to speak as an honor, "then that person feels that they've gotten the trophy," says Jennifer Taylor, a New York-based wedding planner. "They're most likely not going to put too much angst into it.
"You don't want to have nine speeches at a wedding. Always try to limit it to two, possibly four if the parents are going to speak."
Timing? Five minutes or less per speech, Taylor says.
Suggest that someone work with the speaker, to hear the speech out loud and time it.
"You don't want to pause the night," Taylor says. "You don't want to lose the momentum."
You have free articles remaining.
2. Let the experts help
If you're working with a wedding planner, or if the venue has supplied someone to help manage the day, Brooks and Taylor both say you can ask that person to help manage the flow of speeches.
"I will be the bad guy," Brooks says.
The DJ or bandleader can also help. Speak with your DJ about cutting the mic if a speech goes on too long or gets inappropriate.
Brides have asked Taylor to proofread and edit speeches in advance. Respectfully offering that kind of help (without micromanaging) can be a relief to many family members.
Still, couples may find that some guests will ignore their plans and preferences.
"Some people just love the mic. It doesn't matter where they are," Brooks says.
3. Use the rehearsal dinner
If you'll be gathering with a smaller group the night before the wedding for a walk-through of the ceremony and a dinner to celebrate, Brooks suggests asking friends and relatives to speak then. It's still a special occasion, yet less stressful and more intimate.
Moving potentially wilder stories to rehearsal-dinner toasts limits who might hear them.
Embrace the randomness
In the end, perhaps it's a good thing that one piece of the wedding day can't be entirely predicted.
"It's nice when you're the bride or groom to be listening to people toasting you," Taylor says, even if you are a bit nervous about what they might say.
Source: Associated Press