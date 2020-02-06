Wedding planning 101: Take a few tips from the pros

Weddings don’t necessarily require whining. Planners exist for a reason; but even if a third-party is not in the cards for organizing your event, your mind may be going a mile a minute trying to connect the dots in an orderly fashion.

We talked with wedding planners for advice, tips and things to keep in mind to ensure the unique event you envisioned will be a happy, memorable one. So read on, and take notes. There’s something for every bride- and groom-to-be.