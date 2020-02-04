The romance is over …

Let’s admit it — we’re fickle. We get bored — "been there, done that" — and sometimes trends are no longer trends. They’re over. What once was popular just isn't any longer.

The same is true of weddings. The “must-haves” brides and grooms wanted for their weddings have been dumped into the “well, maybe or definitely not” categories for 2019, according to wedding planners and vendors surveyed by shefind.com.

Here are just a few of 2019's predicted in's and out's:

Wedding gowns

Out: White and ivory dresses. Gasp! Yes, these are the two most popular colors in the bridal gown lexicon, but watch for more color to pop up.

In: More brides want their dresses to have color accents, whether as subtle as a blush-colored lining, or other detail. Fashionistas and daring brides are opting for colored wedding dresses like those from Vera Wang.

Rustic spaces

Out: The burlap-baby’s breath-and-Mason-jar look may have run its course. Succulents, however are holding their own.