The romance is over …

Let’s admit it — we’re fickle. We get bored — "been there, done that" — and sometimes trends are no longer trends. They’re over. What once was popular just isn't any longer.
The same is true of weddings. The “must-haves” brides and grooms wanted for their weddings have been dumped into the “well, maybe or definitely not” categories for 2019, according to wedding planners and vendors surveyed by shefind.com.
Here are just a few of 2019's predicted in's and out's:
Wedding gowns
Out: White and ivory dresses. Gasp! Yes, these are the two most popular colors in the bridal gown lexicon, but watch for more color to pop up.
In: More brides want their dresses to have color accents, whether as subtle as a blush-colored lining, or other detail. Fashionistas and daring brides are opting for colored wedding dresses like those from Vera Wang.
Rustic spaces
Out: The burlap-baby’s breath-and-Mason-jar look may have run its course. Succulents, however are holding their own.
In: Today’s rustic weddings have a more refined, luxe look, or even an industrial edge.
Color schemes
Out: Rose gold and blush; pastels and copper. Still stylish, but overdone.
In: Wedding colors are giving way to richer, more vibrant color schemes for 2019 — emerald green, peacock blue, claret, eggplant, navy, etc.
Favors
Out: Eetched wine glasses, silver Jordan almonds, jams in Mason jars, picture frames, etc.
In: Unless it’s candy — who would turn down a chocolate truffle? — couples are coming up with ideas for creative desserts or late-night snacks so guests can have fun in the moment.
Shabby chic
Out: Shabby.
In: Chic. Vintage, rustic, Bohemian — they're all getting an upgrade to a more polished look.
Fun times
Out: Photo booths
In: Video games and virtual reality, along with mobile bars, food trucks, beer and bourbon tastings, mixologists and other interactive details.
Source: shefind.com