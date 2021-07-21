Stunning sunflowers

If you’re searching for a flower that inspires happiness and joy, why not sunflowers?

These big, cheerful blooms are perfect for late summer and fall weddings. They can look laidback, organic and rustic, or romantic and surprisingly sophisticated and modern. They have presence, that’s for sure. On their own, their large size makes it easy for sunflowers to be the soloist in centerpieces at a reception. In a combo, sunflowers sing beautifully with roses and other wedding flowers in bouquets and in many other ways.

You’ll find all shades of yellow, but there are burgundy, cream, rust, orange, chocolate brown and red, as well as mixed sunset colors, all with dark centers. There are even green sunflowers, so you’re sure to find one that works with your wedding décor. Blooms can range in size from small to large.

Take a look at some of these ideas for incorporating sunflowers into your wedding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0