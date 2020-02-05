Hat trick
Hat trick

While it may not occur to most American women to want to wear a hat to a wedding, in Britain, royals wear hats because it is protocol.

For many female wedding guests at a royal wedding, it’s the most important part of the outfit. Hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds are spent on the perfect millinery confection — and don’t forget the fascinator.

Here are some fun and fashionable hats worn by celebs and royals from the recent summer wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

